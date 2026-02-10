<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A 24 year old woman from Kannur in Kerala is set to become the first visually challenged judicial officer in Kerala as she has cleared the Kerala judicial services examination for the post of civil judge (junior division).</p><p>Thanya Nathan C, hailing from Mangad in Kannur secured first rank in the maiden selection for differently abled persons. A Supreme Court order last year that differently abled persons should not be barred from the job of judicial officers paved the way for her selection. </p><p>Thanya, who has been practicing as a lawyer for more than a year, has been using tools like screen reader and dictation apps to make her job easier. She hopes that the modernisation of courts with the implementation of e-courts would make courtrooms more accessible for differently-abled persons. </p>.Now, visually challenged can read Indian Constitution in Braille version.<p>"Despite being a junior lawyer I have been receiving much support in the courtrooms over the last one year. Hence I am confident that I could overcome my vision limitations in delivering justice. Already dictation apps are being widely used in the judiciary," Thanya told DH.</p><p>Thanya did her schooling in Kannur and did a five-year law course at Kannur university. Being visually challenged since her birth, she depends on the braille system for studies. It was during her higher secondary studies that the desire to be in the legal field came up in her. </p><p>"I consider legal service as a unique profession. Moreover, law is a powerful weapon for everyone. These thoughts led me to this profession," says Thanya.</p><p>After enrolling as lawyer in 2024 she started practicing as a junior lawyer under advocate Sunil Kumar K G. She prepared for the judicial services examination by herself and did not depend on any coaching centre as it could affect her practice. Some senior lawyers helped her to prepare for the interview.</p><p>Thanya is the daughter of Jaganathan, who is a NRI, and Babitha, a homemaker. Her sister Thara is working abroad.</p>