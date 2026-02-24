Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

'The Kerala Story 2' depicts secular state like Kerala in wrong light: HC

When the matter came up again in the post lunch session, the court was told that the producers of the film were willing to withdraw the teasers of the film.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 10:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsKeralaThe Kerala StoryKerala High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us