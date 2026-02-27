Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

'The Kerala Story 2' | High Court stays single judge order putting on hold release of film

'The film only portrays a social evil,' his lawyers had told the court.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 11:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 11:33 IST
India NewsKeralaThe Kerala StoryKerala High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us