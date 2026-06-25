The Malabar mystery! Tipplers' wait for 'Minnal Magic' continues after change of guard in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: While Kerala has been witnessing high voltage debates over allowing low-alcoholic beverages, the state's own brandy 'Minnal Magic' is awaiting government's nod to reach the tipplers.</p><p>As the move to allow low-alcoholic beverages is facing stiff resistance from within the ruling front, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government is unlikely to go for a hasty decision on the commercial production of the brandy as it could also trigger criticism of promoting alcohol.</p>.Kerala liquor policy: UDF will take a final call on allowing low-alcohol beverages in state: CM V D Satheesan.<p>The previous CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had kicked off the trial production of the brandy at the Palakkad-based state public sector undertaking Malabar Distilleries in February.</p><p>The trial run of the brandy was successfully done by producing 90 cases. The price was also fixed as Rs 400 for half-litre bottle to be launched initially.</p>.Explained: Why V D Satheesan-led UDF govt's low-alcohol liquor policy has sparked a political storm in Kerala.<p>But the Malabar Distilleries in still awaiting a nod from the new UDF government for starting commercial production of 'Minnal Magic'. </p><p>Excise minister M Liju is likely to visit the unit soon and look into issues like staff deployment as there were allegations over the selection of temporary staff at the unit.</p><p>Congress sources said that since all procedures for starting the production were already done, the state government might not revoke the plans as the project also gives job opportunities to many apart from revenue to the government.</p><p>Making available good quality liquor at reasonable rates on the lines of the 'Jawan' brand rum being brought out by a state government agency is the key objective of the brandy production.</p><p>Malabar Distilleries that was remaining defunct since 2001 was revived for the project by investing around Rs. 35 crore. The fully automated plant has a production capacity of 13,500 cases per day. </p><p><br>Meanwhile, the state government has already initiated steps to resume production of 'Jawan' rum at the state run Travancore Sugars and Chemicals in Pathanamthitta. The production was stopped recently following shortage of bottles due to price hike. The excise minister visited the unit on Thursday and reviewed the functioning.</p>