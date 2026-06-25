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The Malabar mystery! Tipplers' wait for 'Minnal Magic' continues after change of guard in Kerala

Malabar Distilleries in still awaiting a nod from the new UDF government for starting commercial production of 'Minnal Magic.'
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 14:42 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 14:42 IST
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