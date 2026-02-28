<p>Attukal Pongala, one of Kerala's biggest celebrations is only a few days away. The Hindu festival falls on March 3, coinciding with the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ramadan-2026-is-on-february-18-or-19-fasting-hours-suhoor-and-iftar-times-around-the-world-3900291">Ramadan </a>observance in the state. On this note, Kerala Imam called for opening mosques and Muslim homes to<a href="https://www.attukal.org/"> Attukal Pongal </a>devotees. </p><p>In his now-viral speech, Palayam Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi said, "Attukal Pongala is just some days away. It is associated with a different faith, so we do not participate in the festivities and rituals, but we can be hosts as many guests who will be arriving in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a>." </p><p>"Pongala is being observed during the holy month of Ramadan this time as well. We must share the spirit of joy, fraternity and love that defines Ramadan with our sisters and their children who come here for Pongala," he added.</p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>The Muslim cleric expressed that the community will openly welcome the Hindu devotees and arrange drinking water, food items and to ensure facilities for their rest. "Arrangements should be made for their rest. Our mosques and homes should be opened to them. This is an occasion to openly demonstrate our love and brotherhood."</p>.Churches in Kerala capital change Sunday worship timings in view of 'Attukal Pongala'.<p><strong>Netizens react as video goes viral</strong></p><p>His speech soon went viral on social media platforms, especially amid the debate over the upcoming film '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-story-2-row-producer-says-it-is-not-keralas-dignity-but-indias-hc-says-no-to-releasing-rights-of-film-till-hearing-ends-3911458">The Kerala Story 2</a>', which suggests religious conversations in the said state. Netizens shared Maulavi's video online and praised his gesture as an example of the "real Kerala story." </p>.<p>"This simple yet profound gesture reflects the soul of Kerala — where compassion transcends boundaries, and unity blossoms in diversity. This is the real Kerala story — a land where faiths meet, kindness flows, and humanity shines brighter than any tradition," one wrote while sharing the clip on X. </p><p>"Attukal Pongala is happening on March 3. Just wait for 2 more days and see for yourself, how mosques take part in Hindu festivals," said another. </p>