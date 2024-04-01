There can be substantial reduction of borrowings on over-utilisation of limits: Supreme Court on Kerala-Centre matter

The Kerala government filed the original suit through its chief secretary alleging that the Union Government has "taken control over its budgeting process" by executive actions.

The state government alleged that the Union is interfering with its power to borrow and regulate its own finances and also claimed it has no money to clear outstanding arrears of salaries, pension, and provident fund for state employees, and for other beneficiaries in the state under various welfare schemes.

The Centre claimed that the financial edifice of Kerala has several cracks. The Centre has brought on record statistics to show the revenue deficit in Kerala as a percentage of gross state domestic product (GSDP) to be 3.17 per cent for 2021-22, higher than the all-states average of 0.46 per cent, and the fiscal deficit rate for Kerala to be 4.94 per cent compared to an all-state average of 2.80 per cent.

The state government, for its part, contended that imposition of a Net Borrowing Ceiling as deemed by the Union government limits borrowings from all sources including the open market and thus curtails the exclusive constitutional powers of the state.

The suit claimed that as on October 31, 2023, a sum of Rs 26,226 crores is imminently and urgently required in order for the plaintiff state to avert the impending grave financial crisis that has been caused by the impugned orders.

The suit said that the ability to determine the borrowing of the State in order to balance the budget and make up the fiscal deficit is exclusively within the domain of the states.