Thiruvananthapuram Airport bags ACI Global Award for best airport at arrival

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram international airport has been recognized as the best airport at arrivals globally by the Airports Council International, according to a statement here on Tuesday.

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2023 given by the Airports Council International (ACI) was shared with the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and the Zayed International Airport Terminal A in Abu Dhabi, UAE, according to the statement issued by the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL).

The ASQ awards are based on passenger feedback and considered a testament to an airport’s commitment in providing an outstanding customer experience, it said.