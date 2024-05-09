Thiruvananthapuram District Collector accused of summoning government doctor home for treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: A forum of government doctors in Kerala has alleged that Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Geromic George has abused his power by summoning a doctor on duty to his residence to treat his nail infection during the busy hours at the hospital.

On Thursday, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) raised the allegation and said that the matter would be taken up with the government.

George allegedly sought home service of a doctor through the District Medical Officer (DMO) last Saturday. It is alleged that even as there was heavy rush of patients at the outpatient counter, a doctor from the district general hospital was pressured to go to the collector's residence and provide treatment. The collector is yet to respond to the allegations.

George had recently won the Kerala government's award for best district collector.