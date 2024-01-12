JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport witnesses highest passenger inflow post Covid

Out of 4.14 lakh passengers travelled during the period, 2.42 lakh were domestic travellers and 1.72 lakh were foreign passengers, the airport authorities said in a statement.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 07:01 IST

Follow Us

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram International airport has witnessed a passenger movement of more than 4 lakh in December 2023, which is the highest ever number in a month after the Covid period.

Out of 4.14 lakh passengers travelled during the period, 2.42 lakh were domestic travellers and 1.72 lakh were foreign passengers, the airport authorities said in a statement.

Compared to the same period in 2022, it registerd a 26 per cent increase in passenger flow, they said.

A total of 41.48 lakh passengers travelled through Thiruvananthapuram airport in 2023 as compared to 33 lakh passengers in 2022 which is 25 per cent traffic growth year-on-year.

The airport is already gearing up to improve its infrastructure in view of the increase in the number of flights and passengers, for a seamless and better travel experience, the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 January 2024, 07:01 IST)
India NewsKeralaAirportThiruvananthapuramCovid

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT