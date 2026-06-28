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Thiruvananthapuram to get one of India’s first university townships: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

He said the initiative would generate more high-paying jobs in technology, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, deep technology and research.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 15:32 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 15:32 IST
India NewsKeralaThiruvananthapuramRajeev Chandrasekhar

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