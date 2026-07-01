This town in India is called 'Land of Seven Languages' - Can you guess it right?

<p>Most of us are happy if we can hold a conversation in two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/why-language-hierarchies-must-go-3486875https://www.keralatourism.org/bekal/languages-kasaragod.php">languages</a>. Some people can even manage three or four. But one town in India takes multilingualism to another level. It's famously known as the 'Land of Seven Languages', where different tongues echo through homes, markets and neighbourhoods every day. </p><p>Here's a hint: You'll find it in God's Own Country, running alongside Konkan, Tulunadu and Coorg. </p><p>The answer is Kasaragod in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a>.</p>.<p>Situated at the northern tip of the state, this town is renowned as 'Saptha Bhasha Sangama Bhoomi' (Land of Seven Languages). </p><p>Malayalam is the dominant language, but Tulu, Kannada, Konkani, Marathi, Urdu and Byari are also widely spoken. </p>.This place in Rajasthan is called 'Sun City' of India - Can you guess it?.<p>According to the 2011 census, 82.07 per cent people here speak Malayalam, 4.02 per cent speak Kannada, 8.08 per cent Tulu and 1.8 per cent Marathi. Around 30,000 and 25,000 people speak Urdu and Konkani respectively.</p>