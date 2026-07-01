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This town in India is called 'Land of Seven Languages' - Can you guess it right?

Situated at the northern tip of the state, this town in Kerala is renowned as 'Saptha Bhasha Sangama Bhoomi' (Land of Seven Languages).
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 06:48 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 06:48 IST
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