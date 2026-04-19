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Three arrested over Vishu poster depicting Lord Krishna with non-veg dish in Kerala’s Malappuram

After several people raised objections, the post was removed on April 17, officials added.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 12:35 IST
India NewsControversyLord Krishnavishu

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