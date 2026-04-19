<p>Malappuram: Three persons were arrested in connection with a Vishu-day promotional poster depicting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lord-krishna">Lord Krishna</a> alongside ‘kuzhi mandi’, an Arabian non-vegetarian dish, for a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/restaurant">restaurant</a> in Valambur, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>According to police, the issue came to light on Saturday, following which a case was registered against the owners of the restaurant Yamama Shawaya and its social media handler.</p>.<p>They were later summoned to the Mankada police station, where their arrests were recorded before they were released on bail, officials said.</p>.<p>Police identified the arrested persons as Musthafa Kunduvayil and Shahul Hameed, owners of the restaurant, and Muhammed Shahin, who handled its social media account.</p>.Kerala: Two held for sharing poster depicting Lord Krishna sitting before non-veg dish.<p>The controversial post, shared on April 14 as part of Vishu wishes, featured Lord Sree Krishna along with ‘kuzhi mandi’ and carried the caption “Serving the prosperity of taste” on the restaurant’s social media pages, police said.</p>.<p>After several people raised objections, the post was removed on April 17, officials added.</p>.<p>Police registered a case on its own under Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p>.<p>A similar incident was reported in Cherthala, Alappuzha, recently, where two people, including a restaurant owner, were arrested.</p>