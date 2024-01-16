JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Three Kerala men killed after their car plunges into quarry pond

The dead bodies were recovered with the help of scuba divers who had to search for a few hours.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 07:03 IST

Follow Us

Thrissur: Three men died after the car in which they were travelling fell into a quarry pond near Mala here, police said on Tuesday.

The victims, Titto, Shyam and George, all residents of nearby localities, were travelling along the narrow road inside the granite quarry in Kuzhikkattussery on Monday night when the incident occurred. The vehicle suddenly lost control and fell into the pond after breaking the barriers, police said.

The dead bodies were recovered with the help of scuba divers who had to search for a few hours, police added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 January 2024, 07:03 IST)
India NewsKeralaAccident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT