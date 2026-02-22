<p>Kozhikode (Kerala):A restaurant was allegedly vandalised by a three-member gang after they refused to pay for the food they consumed, police said on Sunday.</p><p>Police officials said one person has been taken into custody and that a search is underway to locate the other two accused.</p><p>The incident occurred at Aliyans Hotel, a fast food restaurant located opposite MIMS Hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kozhikode">Kozhikode</a>, at around 9.30 pm on Saturday.</p><p>According to police, the three-member gang reached the hotel and consumed food worth around Rs 600.</p>.Politics of abusive words & vandalism take centrestage in Andhra Pradesh.<p>When the hotel employees presented the bill, the accused allegedly refused to pay, claiming that no restaurants in the area accepted their money, an official said.</p><p>Following a verbal altercation, the accused allegedly vandalised the restaurant using an iron rod, damaging the display board and a glass almirah in which food items were kept, police said.</p><p>An employee of the restaurant, identified as Shahanad, sustained injuries in the attack.</p><p>Police officials said the total damage to the hotel, which had recently started operations, is estimated at around Rs 1.2 lakh.</p><p>When police reached the spot, the employee and others managed to detain one of the accused, while the remaining two fled.</p><p>Medical College police on Sunday registered a case and initiated an investigation.</p><p>Officials said the formal arrest of the person taken into custody will be recorded soon.</p><p>The other two accused have been identified and efforts are on to apprehend them.</p><p>Police added that the accused have been involved in multiple criminal cases in the past.</p>