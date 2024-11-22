Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Three students arrested in connection with nursing student suicide in Kerala

According to police, the arrest of three female students, who were classmates of Ammu Sajeev (22), a final-year BSc nursing student at SME Nursing College in Chuttippara, has been recorded.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 08:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 08:41 IST
India NewsKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us