Three students arrested in connection with nursing student suicide in Kerala

<p>Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Three students were arrested by the police on Friday in connection with the suicide of a nursing student here last week.</p>.<p>According to police, the arrest of three female students, who were classmates of Ammu Sajeev (22), a final-year BSc nursing student at SME Nursing College in Chuttippara, has been recorded.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at SME Nursing College in Chuttippara, Pathanamthitta district, on the night of November 15.</p>.<p>Ammu Sajeev, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of the hostel building.</p>.<p>"I quit" were the words she wrote in her diary before taking her life, police sources said.</p>.<p>Sajeev, the girl's father, had earlier complained to the college principal that his daughter was being mentally tortured by her classmates and that her life was under threat.</p>.<p>The students named in the complaint were taken into custody on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>Of them, two are natives of Kottayam while one hails from Kollam, they said.</p>.<p>"Their arrest has been recorded... charges of abetment to suicide have been invoked, after a detailed interrogation and probe," sources added.</p>.<p>State Health Minister Veena George has also directed the Kerala University of Health Sciences to investigate the incident.</p>