<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Three workers were killed and two seriously injured after a portion of a building collapsed at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/three-member-gang-refuse-to-pay-bill-vandalise-restaurant-in-kozhikode-3907534">Kozhikode </a>in Kerala on Monday. </p><p>All the deceased and injured were headload workers. The building was said to be one owned by the city corporation. It was among many buildings in the region found unfit and about to be demolished. </p><p>The building is located at Valiyangadi, a major trade centre of Kozhikode. The headload workers were resting under the shade after work when the mishap occurred. Some had a narrow escape as they managed to run away, said eyewitnesses. </p><p>The deceased were identified as Jabbar, Ashraf and Basheer. </p><p>Local people alleged that even as many other buildings in the region were also unfit, shops and commercial establishments were still functioning. </p>.2 dead among 15 pulled out of debris as three-storey building collapses in Rajasthan's Kota