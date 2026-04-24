Thrissur blast: Death toll rises to 15 after license holder succumbs to burn injuries

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: One more person injured in the Thrissur fireworks unit explosion died on Friday.</p><p>The licensee (license holder) of the fireworks unit, Mundathikode Satheesan who suffered over 80 per cent burns, succumbed to the burn injuries. </p><p>Police said that the body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem.</p>.Thrissur fireworks unit blast: SIT probe underway, Kerala DGP says cause to be ascertained soon.<p>With this, the death toll reached 15 even as the identity of several bodies were yet to be confirmed.</p><p>On Friday, body parts were recovered even from distant locations. Condition of three more people under treatment continues to be critical.</p><p>The search for the missing people continues, as several body parts were recovered during searches conducted on Thursday and Friday.</p><p>Police said that the recovered body parts will be identified through DNA tests.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>