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Thrissur blast: Death toll rises to 15 after license holder succumbs to burn injuries

Police said that the body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 12:10 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 12:10 IST
India NewsKeralablastExplosionburn injuriesFireworksdeath toll

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