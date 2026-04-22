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Thrissur firecracker blast: 9 bodies, 26 body parts recovered, says Minister Veena George

Till Tuesday night, at least 13 people were suspected to have died in the incident according to the KSDMA.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 05:46 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 05:46 IST
India NewsKeralaThrissurFireworksKSDMA

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