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Thrissur firecracker blast: Nine bodies, 32 body parts recovered, says district collector

According to the KSDMA, at least 13 people were suspected to have died in the accident that occurred in a fireworks manufacturing unit on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 05:46 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 05:46 IST
India NewsKeralaThrissurFireworksKSDMA

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