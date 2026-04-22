<p>Thrissur, Kerala: The Thrissur district administration on Wednesday said that nine complete bodies, 32 body parts and some soft tissue were recovered from the Mundathicode fireworks blast site.</p><p>In the morning, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksdma">KSDMA</a>), in a statement, said that 26 body parts were recovered from the blast site and subject to their DNA tests for identification, the death toll could increase.</p><p>At least 13 people were suspected to have died in the accident that occurred in a fireworks manufacturing unit on Tuesday, according to the KSDMA. </p><p>Later on Wednesday, District Collector Shikha Surendran told reporters that besides the nine bodies, 32 body parts and some soft tissue were recovered from the blast site.</p><p>She said that DNA samples were being collected from body parts and that the test results are expected to be available in 3-4 days.</p><p>She further said that four people were missing, according to information from their relatives, and the number could increase after reconciliation of the details received at the control rooms.</p><p>The Collector also said that 10 people reached home safely following the incident.</p><p>Regarding those injured, she said that 11 people were undergoing treatment at the Thrissur Medical College, and of them, five were in serious condition, with two on a ventilator as they had suffered over 90 per cent burns.</p><p>Surendran said that search operations were almost over and steps were being taken to secure the unexploded firecrackers present at the blast site.</p><p>Earlier in the day, state Health Minister Veena George said that experts from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Biotechnology will collect samples of the body parts and the complete bodies, including those already identified and released to family members after autopsy for DNA testing.</p>.At least 13 killed in explosion at Thrissur firework making unit in Kerala, several others injured.<p>"Identification is difficult in this incident as many of the bodies and parts are badly burnt," she said.</p><p>The minister also said that psychological support is being provided to those who survived the incident.</p><p>However, there was no clarity with regard to the exact number of people present in the unit when the blast occurred, she said.</p><p>George said that some claims pegged the number of workers at the unit at 40, but few of them had returned home during the day.</p><p>She said that enquiries are going on and more time will be required to arrive at an exact figure of the number of people present at the unit when the blast occurred.</p><p>The minister further said that five autopsies were carried out till 2 am, and three bodies were handed over to family members following autopsies.</p><p>The Collector, in a statement issued in the morning, said that if anyone involved in the fireworks work at the scene was still missing, the relatives should contact the control rooms at Mundathikode Village Office -- 8547614620, Thrissur Taluk Office -- 04884232226, Thrissur Collectorate -- 9447074424 and the medical college -- 8075011853.</p><p>The district collector also said that if any workers at the unit had left before the incident, they should contact the control rooms and provide information about the deceased and missing persons.</p><p>Around 40 people were suspected to have been present in the sheds at the time of the explosion, which occurred at a fireworks unit preparing crackers on behalf of a temple devaswom ahead of the upcoming Thrissur Pooram on April 26.</p><p>According to residents, the explosion occurred at around 3.30 pm, and intermittent blasts continued in the area, hampering rescue efforts. Firecrackers were being manufactured in multiple temporary sheds located in an isolated area amid paddy fields.</p>