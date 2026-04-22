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Thrissur fireworks unit blast: SIT probe underway, Kerala DGP says cause to be ascertained soon

The DGP said around 32 people were confirmed to have been present at the site at the time of the accident.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsKeralafirecrackersThrissur

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