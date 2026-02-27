Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Tickets booked for 'The Kerala Story 2' being refunded, film not released: Lawyers

Justice Thomas on Thursday stayed release of the film for 15 days saying that prima facie there was a manifest non-application of mind to the requirement of law by the censor board, CBFC.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 10:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 10:38 IST
India NewsKeralaThe Kerala Storytickets

Follow us on :

Follow Us