<p>Kochi: The tickets booked during the day for 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond' were being refunded and the film has not been released, the lawyers for the petitioners who opposed the movie's screening said on Friday.</p>.<p>Advocate Maitreyi Sachidananda Hegde, who represents one of the petitioners -- Sreedev Namboodiri -- told PTI in the afternoon that she will not be moving a contempt plea against the film's producer as the movie has not been released and the ticket sales were being refunded.</p>.<p>Hegde, in the morning, mentioned before Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas that despite a stay on the release of the film, ticket bookings for the film were going on.</p>.<p>She mentioned it before the single judge even as the matter of the release of the movie was before a division bench which had reserved order regarding it on Thursday after a late night hearing.</p>.Booking of tickets for 'The Kerala Story 2' going on despite stay: Kerala HC told.<p>She also told Justice Thomas that she will verify whether the film was being screened in theatres during the day and accordingly, will file a contempt plea.</p>.<p>In the afternoon, Hegde said that on verification she found that "the film has not been released and the ticket amounts were being refunded".</p>.<p>"So, I will not be moving a contempt petition," she said.</p>.<p>Justice Thomas on Thursday stayed release of the film for 15 days saying that prima facie there was a manifest non-application of mind to the requirement of law by the censor board, CBFC.</p>.<p>The judge also said that "the possibility of communal disharmony or denigration of a community also being prima facie involved in the movie", its release without scrutiny by the higher authorities would be legally improper.</p>.<p>The court had further said that the content of the film's teaser has "a prima facie potential to distort public perception and disturb communal harmony".</p>.<p>Later in the night, the producer -- Vipul Amrutlal Shah -- moved an appeal before a division bench of justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan which reserved order in the matter after hearing extensive arguments from all stakeholders. However, the bench did not issue any interim direction staying the single judge's decision.</p>