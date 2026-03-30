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Top CPI(M) leaders urge PM Modi to withdraw FCRA Amendment Bill 2026, flags 'executive overreach'

In a letter, MA Baby said the government’s "hostility" towards NGOs is evident in the series of amendments made to the FCRA since 2016.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 12:49 IST
India NewsKeralaIndia PoliticsPinarayi VijayanCPI (M)

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