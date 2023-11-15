JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Train services partially affected in Kerala's Palakkad after engine derailment

The incident occurred at Vallapuzha, between Angadippuram and Shoranur Junction, when the engine of train No 06464 Nilambur Road – Palakkad Junction Express Special encountered a cattle run over.
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 15:56 IST

Follow Us

Palakkad, Kerala: Train services were partially affected in the Palakkad area following an incident in which the front wheel of the engine hauling a special train derailed on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at Vallapuzha, between Angadippuram and Shoranur Junction, when the engine of train No 06464 Nilambur Road – Palakkad Junction Express Special encountered a cattle run over.

Railways said that the front wheel of the engine derailed at 17.15 hours on November 15.

No casualties or injuries were reported, it said in a release.

Stranded passengers were transported by road to Shoranur Junction by railway authorities.

A few trains had to be cancelled and rescheduled, causing some inconvenience to passengers, railways added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 November 2023, 15:56 IST)
India NewsKerala

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT