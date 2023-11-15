Train services partially affected in Kerala's Palakkad after engine derailment

Palakkad, Kerala: Train services were partially affected in the Palakkad area following an incident in which the front wheel of the engine hauling a special train derailed on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at Vallapuzha, between Angadippuram and Shoranur Junction, when the engine of train No 06464 Nilambur Road – Palakkad Junction Express Special encountered a cattle run over.

Railways said that the front wheel of the engine derailed at 17.15 hours on November 15.