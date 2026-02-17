<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst attempts by the ruling left-front in Kerala to defend the suspected irregularities in the conduct of Global Ayyappa Sangamam, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/sabarimala-gold-heist-ed-quizzes-devaswom-board-official-in-kochi-3884923">Travancore Devaswom Board</a> (TDB) has admitted the flaws, including inadequate sponsorships.</p><p>TDB president K Jayakumar told reporters on Tuesday that the Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC), which organised the event, presented a bill for Rs. 7.04 crore, the TDB will ask them to settle for Rs. 4.99 crore. They will hopefully agree to it, Jayakumar said even as reporters asked whether it was logical. </p><p>Jayakumar also said that the total sponsorships received for the event, including Rs. 1 crore committed by the Adani group, was Rs. 3.85 crore. Still there was a shortage of around Rs. 1.15 crore, which the board will try to raise from other sources without taking from the board's fund. Many sponsors who earlier committed had backed out, he added.</p><p>Jayakumar, who was addressing the media after a meeting of the board, also said that the TDB had failed to give proper clarifications to the queries raised by the auditor pertaining to the expenses of the event. Hence the auditor flagged a series of irregularities in the report that was submitted before the Kerala High Court. The TDB will give an affidavit citing its clarifications before the High Court, he said.</p><p>He also said that the decision to entrust IIIC to conduct the event without floating tender was taken considering the agency's experience in conducting similar works. He also added that all the decisions pertaining to the event were taken by the previous governing body of the TDB that was headed by P S Prasanth.</p>.Sabarimala pilgrims to be offered Kerala 'sadya' by Travancore Devaswom Board.<p>The audit report had cited a series of irregularities, including payments to a music troupe that even did not perform at the Ayyappa Sangamam. The Kerala High Court had directed that no funds of TDB should be used for the event and the state government and the TDB had also assured that the entire amount would be raised through sponsorship.</p><p>Even as the event held on the banks of Pamba river at Sabarimala on September 20 last year was stated as one for discussing Sabarimala's development, the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front had been alleging that it was part of political campaigns of the left-front ahead of the elections.</p>