Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Travancore Devaswom Board to oppose entry of women in 10-50 age group to Sabarimala

Board passes resolution and will inform its stand to the Supreme Court, says TDB president K Jayakumar
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 10:56 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala NewsTravancore Devaswom BoardAyyappa Temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us