<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that manages the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sabarimala-ayyappa-temple">Sabarimala Ayyappa temple</a> has decided to oppose the entry of women in the 10 to 50 age group to the Ayyappa temple.</p><p>TDB president K Jayakumar on Monday said that the board was bound to protect the temple as well as its beliefs and customs. Hence the board meeting on Monday passed a resolution maintaining that the ban on entry of women in the 10 to 50 age group should continue. The board would inform its stand to the Supreme Court, he said.</p><p>Even as the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is yet to make clear its stand, the TDB's decision could be along the lines of the ruling front's policy.</p>.Sabarimala women entry again puts Kerala Left-front government in tight spot ahead of polls.<p>Last month, the Supreme Court had asked all the parties involved in the matter to give their opinion before March 14 on the review petition against the 2018 order lifting the ban on entry of women in the 10 to 50 age group to the temple. The Left-front government as well as the TDB had earlier backed the Supreme Court order.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>Law Minister P Rajeev's recent reaction that the government would always remain for protecting the belief of devotees was widely interpreted as a deviation from its earlier progressive stand of backing the lifting of the ban.</p><p>Women in the 10 to 50 age group are banned in the temple based on the belief that lord Ayyappa is a 'Naishtika brahmachari' (celibate) and hence women in the menstruating age should not be allowed.</p><p><br><strong>Violent protests</strong></p><p>The Left-front government's decision to enforce the 2018 apex court order lifting the ban had led to violent protests by the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits. The Congress also took a position against the Supreme Court order citing protection of beliefs and traditions.</p>.Government is for protecting devotees' beliefs on Sabarimala: Kerala law minister P Rajeev .<p>Two women, Bindu Ammini and Kanakadurga, were allowed to enter the hill shrine on January 2, 2019 with police protection.</p><p>The setback suffered by the Left-front in the 2019 Lok Sabha election was widely interpreted as a resentment over the women's entry issue. Hence the Left-front is likely to change its stand and oppose entry of women in the 10 to 50 age group, especially since the Assembly elections are approaching. </p>