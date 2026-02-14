Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Trivandrum airport strengthens firefighting fleet, inducts modern crash fire tenders

Powered by a 700 horsepower (HP) engine, each vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 80 km/h in under 30 seconds, enabling rapid response during critical situations.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 09:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 February 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsTrivandrum International Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us