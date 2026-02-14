<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The international airport here has strengthened its aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) capabilities with the induction of three state-of-the-art Panther crash fire tenders (CFT), TIAL said on Saturday.</p><p>The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), which manages the aerodrome, said in a release that the CFT have been procured from Austria-based Rosenbauer -- the world's leading manufacturer of firefighting vehicles and equipment.</p>.Passengers report late-night chaos at Kempegowda airport Uber facility .<p>Powered by a 700 horsepower (HP) engine, each vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 80 km/h in under 30 seconds, enabling rapid response during critical situations.</p><p>"Each tender is equipped with 12,500 litres of water, 1,500 litres of foam, and 250 kg of dry chemical powder, significantly enhancing on-site firefighting readiness and operational resilience," the release said.</p><p>The addition of the CFTs reaffirms that fire safety is not just a commitment, it remains a priority at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, it said.</p>