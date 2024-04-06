Trouble brewing in UDF as Kottayam district chairman resigns

Kottayam (Kerala): The Congress-led United Democratic Front on Saturday found itself embroiled in internal turmoil after its Kottayam district chairman resigned, citing mistreatment by a prominent MLA.

UDF district chairman Saji Manjakadambil stepped down from the post alleging that he was neglected and ignored from the party functions and felt insulted.

A Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction leader, Manjakadambil also tendered his resignation from the post of party's district president. He alleged that KC (Joseph) faction MLA, Mons Joseph, has been targeting and insulting him for some time.

"There are many instances. During the submission of the nomination papers of the UDF candidate, I was neglected," Manjakadambil told the media.