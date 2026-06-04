Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Tug of war erupts between CPI(M) and CPI over deputy opposition leader post

While the CPI(M), which is the largest party in the front, is unwilling to spare the post, CPI, which is the second largest party in the front, is insisting on the post.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 16:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2026, 16:59 IST
India NewsKeralaIndia PoliticsLeft Democratic Front

Follow us on :

Follow Us