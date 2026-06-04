Tug of war erupts between CPI(M) and CPI over deputy opposition leader post

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Unrest is brewing in the opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala due to a tug of war between the CPI(M) and the CPI over the deputy leader of opposition post.</p><p>While the CPI(M), which is the largest party in the front, is unwilling to spare the post, CPI, which is the second largest party in the front, is insisting on the post.</p><p>A meeting of CPI state leadership held on Thursday decided not to give up the demand, even as CPI(M) leadership conveyed on Wednesday that there was no question of sparing the post.</p> .LDF accuses Congress-led UDF of politically motivated staff transfers; govt rejects it.<p>At present former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is holding the opposition leader post and former finance minister K N Balagopal is holding the deputy leader post.</p><p>The deputy leader of opposition post, which is not a constitutional one, was held by the CPI(M) while the LDF was in the opposition earlier. Citing his convention the CPI(M) is now unwilling to spare it. The CPI(M) also cites that it has 26 MLAs, while the CPI only has eight.</p><p>CPI state secretary Benoy Viswom said that such conventions need to change as part of strengthening the front that suffered a rout in the assembly polls. </p><p>The CPI has asked the CPI(M) to take the decision before the budget session of the assembly beginning on June 19.</p>