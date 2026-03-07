<p>Kochi: Two media persons and a boat driver were arrested for allegedly trespassing into the high security zone of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cochin-shipyard-ltd">Cochin Port harbour</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> and taking photos and videos of an Iranian ship on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>They allegedly took photographs and videos of the Iranian ship that anchored here as part of a diplomatic decision of the Government of India for life-saving purposes, police said.</p>.<p>The Harbour police here arrested the reporter of a prominent TV channel, its cameraman and the speed boat driver under a case registered based on the information received.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, the accused unlawfully trespassed into the Southern Coil Berth (SCB), a high-security area of the Cochin Port harbour in Willington Island, at about 7.50 am.</p>.Days before IRIS Dena sinking, India provided safe harbour to Iranian ship in Kochi.<p>The accused also attempted to circulate these visuals, which could pose a threat to the security of the country, particularly that of the state, the FIR added.</p>.<p>The Harbour Crime police registered the case under section 329 (3) (criminal trespass) of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">BNS</a> and relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act.</p>.<p>An investigation is underway, and further details could not be divulged at the moment, police added.</p>