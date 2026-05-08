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Two arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint in Kochi

The arrested accused were identified as Danish (26), a native of Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district, and Rahul (39), a native of Paravoor in Kollam district.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 08:36 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 08:36 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeKochi

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