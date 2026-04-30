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Two Bangladeshi women held for illegal stay in Kerala; 6 others detained in prostitution probe

The arrested women were allegedly staying with a group suspected to be involved in prostitution in the area, police said.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 07:11 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeBangladesh

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