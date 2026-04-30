<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladeshi </a>women staying illegally in the country were arrested from Karyavattom here, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The arrested women were allegedly staying with a group suspected to be involved in prostitution in the area, police said.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off from the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Kazhakoottam police raided a rented house in Karyavattom on Wednesday night.</p>.6 foreigners booked for soliciting prostitution in Bengaluru.<p>Police said the two women had been in Thiruvananthapuram for the past one month and were allegedly working for a prostitution racket.</p>.<p>Apart from the two Bangladeshi women, six others were taken into custody during the raid.</p>.<p>According to police, the group had rented the house earlier this month after posing as doctors.</p>.<p>Police said separate cases have been registered -- one for illegal stay against the two Bangladeshi women and another in connection with prostitution activities.</p>.<p>Police recently arrested two other Bangladeshi women from a spa in Thiruvananthapuram.</p>.<p>Officials said police have intensified the crackdown on Bangladeshi nationals allegedly staying illegally in the state using forged documents and identity cards.</p>