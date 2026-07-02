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Two BJP workers arrested for allegedly vandalising CPI(M) office in Kerala's Kasaragod

Based on CCTV footage collected from nearby houses and shops, police identified the accused and registered a case at the Ambalathara police station.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 05:22 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 05:22 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaCPI(M)CrimeKasaragod

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