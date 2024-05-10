Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Two die after two-wheeler gets sandwiched between two buses in Kerala

The two-wheeler was behind a KSRTC bus when the other bus came from behind and slammed into the motorcycle and the bus in front of it.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 06:14 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 06:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kochi: Two men died on Friday when the two-wheeler they were travelling on got sandwiched between two Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses near Palarivattom here, police said.

The incident occurred around 6.15 am, police said.

The two-wheeler was behind a KSRTC bus when the other bus came from behind and slammed into the motorcycle and the bus in front of it, police said.

Both men died on the spot, police said, adding the driver of the bus which came from behind was taken into custody.

Some passengers in the KSRTC bus which came from behind suffered minor injuries, police said.

''Inquest proceedings are on. Further details about the victims will be available only after that,'' they said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2024, 06:14 IST
India NewsKeralaKSRTCKochiAccident

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT