Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Two from Tamil Nadu died in Wayanad landslide

The deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Kalidas and Kalyanakumar from Gudalur in the Nilgiris district bordering Wayanad.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 30 July 2024, 15:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chennai: At least two people from Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district were among over 100 people died in a massive landslide in Wayanad in Kerala.

The deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Kalidas and Kalyanakumar from Gudalur in the Nilgiris district bordering Wayanad.

Kalidas, a mason, went to Sooral in Wayanad to meet his grandparents and he was caught in the landslide on Tuesday morning. “He was caught in the landslide, and he is no more,” a relative said.

Another victim, Kalyanakumar, also from Gudalur was also killed in the landslide, reports from Nilgiris said.

Meanwhile, two persons of the same family died when a landslide struck a village in Valparai.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 July 2024, 15:43 IST
India NewsKeralaTamil NaduLandslideWayanad

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT