Two from Tamil Nadu died in Wayanad landslide

Kalidas, a mason, went to Sooral in Wayanad to meet his grandparents and he was caught in the landslide on Tuesday morning. “He was caught in the landslide, and he is no more,” a relative said.

Another victim, Kalyanakumar, also from Gudalur was also killed in the landslide, reports from Nilgiris said.

Meanwhile, two persons of the same family died when a landslide struck a village in Valparai.