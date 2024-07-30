Two from Tamil Nadu died in Wayanad landslide

Chennai: At least two people from Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district were among over 100 people died in a massive landslide in Wayanad in Kerala.
The deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Kalidas and Kalyanakumar from Gudalur in the Nilgiris district bordering Wayanad.
Kalidas, a mason, went to Sooral in Wayanad to meet his grandparents and he was caught in the landslide on Tuesday morning. “He was caught in the landslide, and he is no more,” a relative said.
Another victim, Kalyanakumar, also from Gudalur was also killed in the landslide, reports from Nilgiris said.
Meanwhile, two persons of the same family died when a landslide struck a village in Valparai.
