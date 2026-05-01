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Two killed in elephants' attack in Kerala; Death toll in four months reaches six

According to animal rights activists, at least six persons were killed by captive elephants in the last four months this year.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 13:18 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 13:18 IST
India NewsKeralaElephant attack

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