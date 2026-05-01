<p>Two persons were killed and two seriously injured in separate instances of attack by captive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elephants">elephants</a> at temples in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> on Friday.</p>.<p>While a lorry driver was killed and mahout injured after an elephant turned violent at the Kidangoor Mahavishnu temple at Angamaly on the suburbs of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kochi">Kochi</a>, a mahout was killed and another seriously injured in the attack by an elephant at the Sree Koodalmanikyam temple at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur.</p>.<p>According to animal rights activists, at least six persons were killed by captive elephants in the last four months this year. Acute summer and flouting of regulations specified for parading elephants are suspected to be a triggering factor for elephants turning violent.</p>.<p>At Kidangoor Mahavishnu temple an elephant titled Parthasarathy ran amok creating tense situations for around three hours in the region.</p>.<p>Elephant transport lorry driver Vishnu, 40, and mahout Pradeep were attacked. Vishnu died on the spot. Pradeep was hospitalised with serious injuries.</p>.<p>The elephant badly damaged a car, pick-up van, several two-wheelers and properties. It was later tranquilized by an elephant squad.</p>.<p>Temple authorities said that the elephant was not involved in any rituals of the temple. The elephant's caretakers took it to the temple while passing by. </p>.Elephant brought to Kerala temple turns violent; one killed, mahout injured.<p>Elephant Vazhvadu Kashinadhan turned violent and attacked mahouts Sreekuttan, 28, and Amal, 25, at Koodalmanikyam temple on Friday. While Sreekuttan died, Amal was hospitalised with serious injuries.</p>.<p>Temple authorities said that the elephant turned violent during the festival ritual on Thursday night. Hence it was decided not to engage the elephant in the festival and was about to be taken away from the temple premises on Friday.</p>.<p>Animal rights activist Angels Nair said that even as the norms stipulate a series of measures to give relief to elephants during acute summer, it is widely breached.</p>.<p>"Many temple premises are now having tiled floors, which causes discomfort to elephants. It is even suspected that elephants are deprived of sufficient water while being paraded in temple premises to avoid urination," he said.</p>.<p>Even as Nair had moved court in 2024 against parading of elephants at festivals and possession of captive elephants by individuals, it is still pending.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/animal-welfare-board">Kerala State Animal Welfare Board</a> former member M N Jayachandran said that captive elephants were now undergoing severe stress due to the festival season as they were frequently parading at temples.</p>