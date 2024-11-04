Two more die in Kerala temple fire accident; toll rises to four

<p>Kasaragod (Kerala): Two more people have died from injuries suffered in the recent fireworks accident at a temple near Neeleswaram in this district, raising the death toll to four, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>Biju (38) and Shibinraj (19), who had been receiving treatment for severe burns at a private hospital in Kozhikode, died on Sunday night.</p>.Temple fire mishap: Kerala government to bear medical expenses of injured.<p>Earlier, two persons had also died from injuries sustained in the accident.</p>.<p>According to the Kasaragod district administration, 154 people were injured in the accident and of them, 100 were admitted in various hospitals.</p>.<p>The incident occurred late on October 28 night at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple near Neeleswaram when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded.</p>.<p>Three persons including two temple committee officials have been arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday after a case was registered under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI TGB TGB ROH</p>