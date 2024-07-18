Two more killed in rain havocs in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Rains continued to wreak havoc in Kerala claiming two more lives and causing massive destruction to properties and flooding, especially in northern districts on Thursday.

Red alert was sounded in Kasargod, Kannur and Wayanad districts during the day and orange alert sounded for Friday .

While a migrant worker from Odisha drowned in Malappuram district, a poultry farmer drowned in Kottayam district.