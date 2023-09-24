Home
Homeindiakerala

Two staff of private finance firm booked for swindling over Rs 42 lakh

Last Updated 23 September 2023, 20:52 IST

A case has been registered against two female staff of a private finance company here for allegedly swindling over Rs 42 lakh from the establishment.

Thalayolaparambu police on September 21 registered a case against Kottayam residents Krishnendu and Devi Prijith on a complaint filed by the owner of United Fin Gold.

According to the FIR, the accused had allegedly swindled Rs 42,72,052 from the financial establishment from April 1 this year. They failed to deposit the money paid by 19 customers, as repayment for gold loans, in the institution's account. They also took money from the establishment in the guise of gold loan, it said.

The complaint also alleged that the duo had damaged the CCTV cameras to destroy the evidence.

(Published 23 September 2023, 20:52 IST)
India NewsKeralaFraud

