Two succumb to sunstroke as Kerala swelters in severe heat

Kannur/Palakkad/Thiruvananthapuram: Two people - a man in his 50s and an elderly woman - have succumbed to sunstroke in Kerala as the southern state grapples with severe heat conditions, disrupting daily life, officials said on Sunday.

Heat-related fatalities were reported in the north Kerala districts of Kannur and Palakkad.

As Kerala battles severe heat, the meteorological department has issued a maximum temperature warning for 12 districts for the upcoming five days.

In response to the escalating temperatures affecting everyday life, the Women and Child Development Department has opted to suspend preschool activities in anganwadis in the state for a week.

A Palakkad district health official stated that the 90-year-old woman was found dead in a canal in Elappully village on Sunday.

The woman, a dementia patient, had suffered a sunstroke after venturing out of her home.

Her post-mortem revealed burn injuries on her body which confirmed the sunstroke, the health official said.