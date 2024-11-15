Two women of drama troupe die in road accident in Kerala's Kannur

<p>Kannur: Two women of a 14-member drama troupe died in a road accident when the mini bus they were travelling in overturned in the wee hours of Friday in the north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a> district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kannur">Kannur</a>.</p>.<p>According to the police, the accident occurred around 4 am when the troupe was on its way to Wayanad after a performance on Thursday night. The Kayamkulam-based theatre group had another performance in Wayanad.</p>.<p>Nine others in the mini bus were injured in the accident with one of them in a critical condition, police said. One of the locals who helped in the rescue efforts told a TV channel that the group was using Google maps and it showed a route which was small for a mini bus.</p>.Police constable killed in road accident in Jaipur.<p>"At one of the hairpins, the bus could not climb it and went backwards and then toppled over," he claimed. </p>