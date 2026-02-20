<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday inaugurated two Udan Yatri Cafes online at the airport here, where air passengers can now get tea for Rs 10.</p>.<p>This is the first Udan Cafe in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a>, according to a government release.</p>.<p>The Udan Yatri Cafe is an initiative by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airport Authority of India to make travel more affordable by providing quality food at budget-friendly prices.</p>.<p>A cafe was opened at each of the domestic and international terminals of the airport, the release said.</p>.<p>"The initiative aligns with the government’s objective of enhancing affordability in aviation and complements the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) regional connectivity programme," it added.</p>.Students in Bengaluru flocking to cafes for study time.<p>At the cafes, tea will be available for Rs 10 and snacks for Rs 20, the release said.</p>.<p>In addition to Thiruvananthapuram, Udan Cafes have also been started at Mangaluru, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai aerodromes managed by Adani Airports, it noted.</p>.<p>Besides the cafes, the minister also formally inaugurated Digi Yatra services, which use facial recognition technology to enable contactless and paperless movement through airport checkpoints, at Thiruvananthapuram Airport.</p>.<p>Four gates have been set up for Digi Yatra, which helps domestic passengers easily enter the airport and complete check-in procedures.</p>.<p>During the trial operation period, from June 2024 to January 2026, about 21 per cent of passengers used the service, the release added.</p>