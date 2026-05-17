<p>Alappuzha (Kerala): Ahead of the swearing-in of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a>-led government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a>, senior Congress leader <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/k-c-venugopal">K C Venugopal</a> on Sunday said that the UDF dispensation would have "one of the most capable teams" of ministers and would move forward in line with the aspirations of the people.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, the AICC general secretary said the announcement of ministers would be made ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.</p>.<p>"We will have one of the most capable teams as ministers in the UDF government. The state is waiting in hope for a new regime that can bring meaningful change and work for the public, rather than indulge in unnecessary controversies. The UDF government is preparing itself for that responsibility and should be given time to function," he said.</p>.<p>He said that the five guarantees given by UDF during the election period will be implemented.</p>.<p>The guarantees include free bus travel for women and a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 for college-going girl students.</p>.UDF govt swearing-in preparations in full swing in Thiruvananthapuram.<p>Responding to criticism from opposition parties and some caste leaders over the prominence of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the UDF, Venugopal said such remarks were attempts to create controversy even before the government assumed office.</p>.<p>He said such "venomous statements" should be avoided.</p>.<p>"The election results themselves showed that people in Kerala do not accept communal polarisation. Repeatedly targeting the IUML was a deliberate attempt to create divisions in society and was not driven by good intentions. Kerala is a land where love and communal harmony thrive, not a place where divisive politics would succeed," he said.</p>.<p>Regarding the functioning of the UDF, he said none of the constituent parties would try to dominate one another, and that all decisions would be taken collectively.</p>.<p>"Congress has its own ideology and methods, while IUML has its own, but within the UDF framework, all decisions would be taken through consensus," he said.</p>.<p>Venugopal also said the party had wanted senior leader Ramesh Chennithala to be included in the Cabinet and that his willingness to join was a positive development.</p>.<p>He added that Alappuzha would receive strong representation and that its development would remain his key focus.</p>.<p>Venugopal, who is the MP from Alappuzha, said, "Beyond all other responsibilities, the foremost role would be to work with the government to restore Alappuzha’s lost prominence." Referring to his long association with the district since 1996, he described it as a bond like an umbilical cord and said Alappuzha would receive everything it rightfully deserved.</p>