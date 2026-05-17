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UDF govt will have 'one of most capable teams', says senior Congress leader K C Venugopal

Speaking to reporters, the AICC general secretary said the announcement of ministers would be made ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 06:57 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsK C VenugopalUDFV D Satheesan

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