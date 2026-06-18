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Homeindiakerala

UDF govt's free travel concession for women a fulfilment of poll promise: Kerala High Court

A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M was also of the view that it was a policy decision of the government which was meant for the working class women.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 10:16 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala High Court

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