UDF MLA attacked? M Vincent accuses SFI of assaulting him in Kerala's capital

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition Congress-led UDF MLA M Vincent on Wednesday alleged that activists of the SFI, a student outfit of the ruling CPI(M) in the state, attacked him outside a police station here.

The MLA claimed he was assaulted by activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) in the intervening night of July 2-3 when he arrived at the Sreekaryam police station where members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), a student organisation of the Congress, were protesting against the alleged beating up of one of their leaders inside the University of Kerala campus.

The KSU members, along with Congress MLA Chandy Oommen, were also demanding lodging of a case against the SFI activists who allegedly beat up the KSU leader.

The situation escalated after SFI activists arrived there claiming that the KSU was making false allegations.