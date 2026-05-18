UDF to make dissident CPM leader G Sudhakaran pro-tem speaker in Kerala assembly

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf">UDF</a> has decided to make dissident CPM senior leader G Sudhakaran the pro-tem speaker in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> assembly</p><p>As the house convenes on May 21, all members will be taking oath as MLA from him.</p><p>Former CM Pinarayi Vijayan had made derogatory remarks against Sudhakaran during the electioneering. He termed Sudhakaran's decision to contest as a rebel as 'Chettatharam' (Malayalam word meaning an act by a vile fellow). </p><p>Sudhakaran contested with UDF's backing at CPM's stronghold Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha and won with a huge margin of 27,935 votes.</p><p>He had raised criticism against the party leadership for insulting and sidelining him. He is one of the senior members of the ruling front and hence made the pro-term speaker.</p><p>After the swearing-in of MLAs on May 21, the house will convene on May 22 for electing speaker and deputy speaker. </p><p>Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will be made the speaker and woman MLA Shanimol Osman will be made the deputy speaker. The policy address by the governor will be on May 29.</p>