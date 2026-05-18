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UDF to make dissident CPM leader G Sudhakaran pro-tem speaker in Kerala assembly

Sudhakaran contested with UDF's backing at CPM's stronghold Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha and won with a huge margin of 27,935 votes.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 15:37 IST
India NewsKeralaUDFKerala AssemblyG Sudhakaran

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