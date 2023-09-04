UDF workers march to police station over Kerala teen's death; cops halt their protest

A protest march by functionaries of Kerala's opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) towards a police station here over alleged inaction involving a teenager's death in a road accident turned rough as officials thwarted them.

As the protesters tried to overthrow the barricades erected in front of Kumbla police station in the district, the police used water cannons to disperse them. The local UDF leaders, who led the march, pacified the agitators.

The march was in protest over the death of Farhas, a 17-year-old who died on August 29 at a hospital in Mangaluru after an accident involving an alleged car chase by the police. Farhas and four others were involved in the accident, which happened allegedly after the chase on August 25.