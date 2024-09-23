Home
UK extends helping hand to Kerala's landslide-hit locals

A team led by deputy head of mission from the British deputy high commission in Bengaluru James Godber visited the landslide affected region last week and took part in distribution of assistance.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 22 September 2024, 18:33 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The UK has extended assistance to the landslide affected people of Wayanad in Kerala by providing washing kits and non-food items to 900 families through Start Fund.

A team led by deputy head of mission from the British deputy high commission in Bengaluru James Godber visited the landslide affected region last week and took part in distribution of assistance. He also held talks with officials including Wayanad district collector Meghashree D R.

Distribution of the assistance was coordinated by Caritas India and SEEDS India. Start Fund is an UK-based, NGO-managed, multi-donor, pooled fund for humanitarian response.

Published 22 September 2024, 18:33 IST
