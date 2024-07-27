Unable to handle son's drug addiction, couples commits suicide in Kerala

Pathanamthitta: An elderly couple allegedly committed suicide by setting themselves ablaze inside their car here on Friday as they were unable to handle their son's drug addiction, police said.

The bodies of Thiruvalla residents Raju Thomas George (69) and Laigy Thomas (63) were found charred inside their car, according to police .

Police said according to a suicide note recovered from their residence, it seems like the couple took the extreme step as they were unable to handle the drug addiction of their 39-year-old son who is currently admitted at a private rehabilitation centre at Thodupuzha in Idukki District.