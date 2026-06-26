'Under no circumstances will it be granted': Kerala CM Satheesan's remark in Assembly on Kuttanad holiday sparks political row

<p>A controversy has erupted in Kerala over Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan's</a> remarks in the Assembly recently appeared to contradict his response on the floor of the House over the proposed local holiday for the historic Champakulam Moolam Boat Race. He has further received sharp criticism from the opposition CPI(M).</p>.<p>The issue surfaced when UDF MLA Reji Cheriyan, a member of Kerala Congress (Joseph), sought a local holiday in Kuttanad Taluk for the annual boat race.</p>.Kerala liquor policy: UDF will take a final call on allowing low-alcohol beverages in state: CM V D Satheesan.<p>In his official reply in the Assembly, Satheesan said the government would consider the request.</p>.<p>However, moments after answering the question and taking his seat, the chief minister was allegedly heard saying through an open microphone, "Under no circumstances will it be granted." The remark, captured on video, was circulated widely on social media by LDF legislators.</p>.<p>They shared the clip on Facebook with the comment, "This is the extent of his credibility," alleging that the chief minister had taken two contradictory positions within seconds.</p>.<p>Kuttanad MLA Reji Cheriyan, however, said he remained hopeful that the government would ultimately declare a local holiday for the boat race.</p>.<p>The controversy has also put Kerala Congress (Joseph), an important UDF ally, in a delicate position.</p>.<p>State Water Resources Minister and senior party leader Mons Joseph declined to comment on what transpired inside the Assembly, saying discussions held in the House should not become the subject of public debate.</p>.<p>"If any examination is required, that can be done through the proper channels. Matters discussed in the Legislative Assembly should not be taken outside, as that is not a healthy parliamentary practice," he said.</p>.<p>Joseph added that the issue had been brought to his notice by Cheriyan and that he would discuss it with the chief minister. He also said any allegation of impropriety should be examined in accordance with established parliamentary procedures.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, organisers of the Champakulam Moolam Boat Race expressed disappointment over the developments, saying the chief minister's remarks had caused concern among people in Kuttanad.</p>.<p>They appealed to the government to recognise the cultural importance of the centuries-old event and declare a local holiday.</p>.<p>The organisers said preparations for Monday's race had entered the final stage, with traditional temple rituals scheduled to begin on the morning of June 29.</p>.<p>Fifteen boats, including the iconic snake boats, are expected to participate, with teams from the Champions Boat League also taking part.</p>.<p>The organisers said they remained optimistic that the government would take a favourable decision before the event, marking the beginning of boat race season in Kerala.</p>.<p>The political row intensified after CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan accused Satheesan of displaying a pattern of contradictory positions.</p>.<p>He alleged that the chief minister's conduct reflected his "true political character" and linked it to other contentious issues handled by the government.</p>.<p>CPI(M) MLA K U Jenish Kumar launched a fresh attack in a detailed Facebook post, accusing Satheesan of misleading the Legislative Assembly.</p>.The Malabar mystery! Tipplers' wait for 'Minnal Magic' continues after change of guard in Kerala.<p>He argued that publicly saying the holiday request would be considered while privately indicating it would never be granted amounted to a serious breach of legislative norms and public trust.</p>.<p>The CPI(M) legislator also invoked historical precedents, referring to former chief minister K Karunakaran and former prime minister Indira Gandhi, and said misleading the Legislature undermines democratic institutions.</p>.<p>"The minimum standard in politics is honesty towards both the people and the Legislature," Kumar said, adding that "microphones left on in the House often expose those who attempt to deceive elected representatives and the public." </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>