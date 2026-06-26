Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

'Under no circumstances will it be granted': Kerala CM Satheesan's remark in Assembly on Kuttanad holiday sparks political row

The political row intensified after CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan accused Satheesan of displaying a pattern of contradictory positions.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 15:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 15:53 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)V D Satheesan

Follow us on :

Follow Us