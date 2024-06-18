Undoing colonial legacy, Kerala abolishes 'colony' title for tribal settlements

Thiruvananthapuram: In a landmark order, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to do away with terms like 'colony', 'sanketham' and 'ooru' for tribal settlements.

Kerala Devaswom and SC/ST Welfare minister K Radhakrishan, who resigned from the post on Tuesday after being elected to the Lok Sabha, took the decision in this regard.

Radhakrishnan, who is a senior CPM leader, told reporters that terms like 'colony', 'sanketham' and 'ooru' that were being commonly used to refer to tribal settlement sounds like a symbol of colonial slavery. Hence, it was decided to do away with such terms. Instead, terms like 'nagar', 'unnathi' or 'prakrithi' could be used to refer to tribal settlements. Otherwise, any other names that suit the region could also be used.